Section IV football Class B Championship Preview: Owego at #7 Maine-Endwell

The Class B final puts the #7 team in the state, Maine-Endwell, up against the surprising Owego Indians.

M-E comes in at 8-1, winners of their last 5, while Owego is 3-6, and have won back-to-back games.

In their first meeting this year, the Spartans shredded OFA 55-13 back in Week 5.

However, don’t count out the Indians just yet, as they’ve already provided a major upset when they knocked off then-#14 Horseheads in Week 8.

M-E is looking for their 10th section championship, and their first since 2015 when they won the Class A title.

As for Owego, in the title game for the first time since 2010, this would be an historic win as it would be their first-ever Section IV championship in football.