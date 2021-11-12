Section IV Football Class B Championship: Maine-Endwell pummels Owego 42-0

ENDWELL, NY – #7 Maine-Endwell welcoming in Owego.
1st quarter, scoreless until Michael Mancini, on the QB keep, takes it 19 yards to the house.
Should’ve been brought down about 4 different times.
Spartans take an early 7-0 lead.
Same score in the 2nd.
And it’s Mancini again.
This time, he rides the body of his lineman into the end zone for another touchdown. 14-0 M-E.
This one was all Maine-Endwell as the Spartans shut out Owego, 42-0 to capture the Class B championship.
M-E will take on the Section III winner in the state regionals next Saturday at 3 PM.
That one will be at Dick Hoover Stadium.