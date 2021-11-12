Section IV Football Class B Championship: Maine-Endwell pummels Owego 42-0

ENDWELL, NY – #7 Maine-Endwell welcoming in Owego.

1st quarter, scoreless until Michael Mancini, on the QB keep, takes it 19 yards to the house.

Should’ve been brought down about 4 different times.

Spartans take an early 7-0 lead.

Same score in the 2nd.

And it’s Mancini again.

This time, he rides the body of his lineman into the end zone for another touchdown. 14-0 M-E.

This one was all Maine-Endwell as the Spartans shut out Owego, 42-0 to capture the Class B championship.

M-E will take on the Section III winner in the state regionals next Saturday at 3 PM.

That one will be at Dick Hoover Stadium.

