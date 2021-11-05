Section IV Football Class A Semifinal: U-E Tigers run past Vestal Golden Bears 28-7

ENDICOTT, NY – A date with Horseheads in the section title game on the line as Union-Endicott hosted Vestal in the Class A semifinals.

7-0 U-E late in the 1st half, Vestal’s Grayson Kilpatrick launches it deep down field for Jack Gannon.

And what an incredible catch by Gannon!

One-handed, both feet in. Golden Bears tie things up at 7.

But, ensuing kick-off. Scooped up by Nick Lang and you could see it in his eyes.

Gets some great blocks and finds a lane, blazing down the field, and scores with 10 seconds left in the half.

What a blow for Vestal.

In the 3rd, after Vestal came up with an interception, U-E’s Rocco Spinelli comes up with a pick of his own, and it’s a house call.

That’s the back breaker.

The Tigers go on to win, 28-7.

U-E will play for the section championship next Friday at 7 PM in Horseheads.