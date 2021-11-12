Section IV Football Class A Championship: Union-Endicott rolls over Horseheads 34-0

HORSEHEADS, NY – We head west for the Class A title game.
Horseheads playing host to Union-Endicott.
Tigers up 14-0 in the 3rd and going for more.
Max Sementelli hits Nick Lang in stride for the touchdown.
A 30-yard pitch and catch. Tigers extend their lead.
Raiders trying to get something going on offense.
But, a blind side sack by Rocco Spinelli will spoil that.
Fumble is recovered by U-E, and they didn’t let up all night.
3rd and goal for the Tigers, and we’ve got a big man score! Quami Viera-Powell is in!
U-E rolls in this one as they blank Horseheads, 34-0.
The Tigers will battle Section III in the state regionals next Friday night at 8 PM in Vestal.