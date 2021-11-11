Section IV football Class A Championship Preview: Union-Endicott at Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, NY – Since the Double-A final is out of our area, we start with Class A where the Union-Endicott Tigers head to Horseheads to face the Blue Raiders.

After a 3-3 spring season, U-E bounced back to go 6-2 during the fall regular season, adding a 7th win last week over Vestal in the semifinals.

As for Horseheads, they come in with a 6-2 record.

These two met just a few weeks ago in Week 7, a 17-7 win for the Raiders at home.

U-E is seeking their 2nd-straight section title, and their 4th in the last 5 tries.

As for Horseheads, they haven’t won a section title since 1998, the end of 3-straight titles in Double-A.