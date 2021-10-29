Section IV Field Hockey Class C Championship: Whitney Point Eagles soar to a title by downing the Greene Trojans 5-0

SIDNEY, NY – That was followed by the Class C title game as #1 Whitney Point took on #3 Greene.

2nd quarter and scoreless, Genevieve Huston works it over to Lana Jordan and we’re scoreless no more. Eagles in front 1-0.

Moments later, Huston again.

Throws it in front, and Kaylie Lynch is there to bury it. Point takes a 2-0 lead.

Just before the half, a scramble for it, and Brenna Bough will rocket another one home. 3-0.

Whitney Point would go on to win this one, 5-0.

The Eagles are on to the state regional’s where they will face the Section VI winners.

That will be Saturday, November 6 in Pittsford as well.