Section IV Field Hockey Class B Championship: Vestal defeats Afton/Harpursville 2-1

SIDNEY, NY – #2 Vestal taking on #1 Afton/Harpursville.

Late in the 1st quarter, Grace Haven flings it on goal, and it ends up in the back of the cage.

Vestal goes up 1-0.

Moving ahead to the 3rd.

Penalty stroke for McKenna Lowe.

Jaylin Hurley gets a piece but not enough as Lowe ties this up at 1.

But, with just over 9 minutes left, Haven moves it in front to Kendall Brady.

And she buries what would be the game-winner.

The Golden Bears would hang on to capture the Class B section title, 2-1.

Vestal will take on the Section V champ in the state subregionals next Wednesday at Pittsford Sutherland High School out by Rochester.

