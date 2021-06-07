Section IV Class D girls lacrosse semifinals: Whitney Point defeats Chenango Forks 11-8

WHITNEY POINT, NY – 2-seed Whitney Point welcoming in 3-seed Chenango Forks.

1-0 Forks early until Jazlyn Leet goes to her far side for the goal.

Eagles tie things at 1.

Little later, here comes Leet again, storming in, and her bouncer trickles into the goal.

Point out in front now, 2-1.

Free position shot here for Alex Zemanick.

She weaves through the defense and elevates for the goal.

Forks gets back in this one.

However, Brenna Bough and the Eagles would, once again, have an answer.

She led the charge with 4 goals.

In the end, the Eagles are able to outlast the Blue Devils 11-8 to advance to the Class D finals.