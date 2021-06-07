Section IV Class D girls lacrosse semifinals: Seton Catholic Central downs Chenango Valley 16-9

BINGHAMTON, NY – Top-seeded Seton Catholic Central hosting 4th-seeded Chenango Valley.

6-4 Seton when CV’s Sophia Sullivan throws it in front to Ally O’Connor.

She spins and finishes.

It’s a 6-5 game now.

That is until Seton’s Carley Columbia scores off the free position shot. Saints up their lead to 7-5.

But, the Warriors continuing to battle.

Tessa McEnaney charges in and leaps up for the goal.

CV back to within one once again.

However, it was quickly responded to by Peep Williams and the Saints.

Seton would pull away and go on to take this one, 16-9.

The Saints and Eagles will play for the Class D championship on Wednesday at Seton.