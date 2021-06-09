Section IV Class D girls lacrosse championship: Whitney Point downs Seton Catholic Central 11-5

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Class D section championship on the line as top seeded Seton Catholic Central hosted 2nd-seeded Whitney Point.

Free position shot for Point’s Jane Austenfeld.

Quick charge in and finds the back of the goal.

Eagles out to an early 1-0 lead.

But, the Saints had an answer, and it was in the form of Peep Williams.

Showing off some nifty moves to get to the net and then fires one up high.

All that work is exhausting.

That ties things up at 1.

Another free position shot.

This time, it’s Jazlyn Leet, and her bouncer is good.

Point back in front.

Then, after seeing how good Peep’s goal was, Brenna Bough decided to up the ante.

Spin moves, truck stick, and a perfect finish.

Eagles extend their lead.

The Eagles scoring would continue the rest of the way through as they win the Class D section championship by a final of 11-5.