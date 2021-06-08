Section IV Class D boys lacrosse semifinals: Whitney Point defeats S.C.C. 16-6

WHITNEY POINT, NY – The 4-5 game in the Class D bracket as Whitney Point welcomed in Seton Catholic Central.

1-0 Saints at this stage until Point’s Austin Hand finds Jeremy Simerson, and he fires a long range shot into the back of the goal.

Eagles tie it up at 1.

Then, quick set up to Owen Standish-Warpus in front and he deposits it.

Eagles now have the lead.

Then, more from Simerson.

He weaves through the defense and buries another one.

That was the last goal before a storm rolled in and delayed the game.

After the stoppage, Saints looking for a comeback.

Red Gallagher comes through with a bouncer to get Seton back on the board.

But, too little too late as the Eagles advance as they get past Seton, 16-6.

Next up for Whitney Point will be top seeded Chenango Valley in the semifinals on Thursday.