Section IV Class D boys lacrosse championship: Chenango Valley defeats Elmira Notre Dame 10-9

BINGHAMTON, NY – The high school sports season finale.

A lot of excitement for this one as Chenango Valley faced Elmira Notre Dame in the Class D boys lacrosse title game.

Early on, and END gets the scoring started thanks to Shane Maloney.

But, CV quick to respond.

Jake Emm makes moves to the front and zips one up high for the goal. Tied at 1.

Then, Emm figures if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The lacrosse equivalent of a dunk by Emm as he puts the Warriors up 2-1.

But, in what was a trend in this one, that lead wasn’t safe.

Austin Jerzak rears back and rockets one into the back of the goal.

Crusaders knot things up at 2.

Then, a beauty here by Kellan Murphy who goes Bobby Orr with it.

A flying goal to give END the lead.

But, not for long.

Emm looking for his 3rd.

Saved, but a scoop-and-score goal for Joey Kozlowski wiped out that lead real quick.

It was a back and forth affair, but in the end, the Warriors win the Class D section championship by a final of 10-9.