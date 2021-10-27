Section IV Class C Field Hockey Semifinals: Whitney Point blasts Windsor 10-0

WINDSOR, NY – Class C semifinals. Whitney Point facing Windsor.

1st quarter action. Genevieve Huston towards goal.

Kaylie Lynch with a close look, but Kayla McKercher coming up with a big time pad save.

Unfortunately, it would be a busy night in front of her cage.

Point corner. That’s Lana Jordan, and she has an absolute cannon of a shot. Blasts it home and the Eagles are on the board first.

2nd quarter now. And let’s just appreciate how good Brenna Bough is.

Unbelievable stick skills, dekes out half the Windsor defense and the goalie, and scores an electrifying goal. 2-0 Eagles.

And the goals just kept on coming all game long.

The Eagles would soar to a 10-0 win to advance to the Class C section title game.

Whitney Point will take on Greene Friday night at 7 PM at Sidney High School.