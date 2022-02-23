After the sectional 1st round games wrapped up Tuesday, several girls teams advanced in Classes C and D.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinal match-ups this Saturday at 6 PM.

In Class C, Southern Cayuga advanced with a win over Elmira Notre Dame and will face top-seeded Newark Valley.

Edison knocked out Harpursville to face Unatego, who is coming off a win against Sidney.

Moravia beat Oxford and will now take on the 3 seed, Delhi.

And following a win over Spencer-Van Etten, Greene now gets #2 Union Springs.

In Class D, Cherry Valley-Springfield is heading to the quarterfinals to face #1 Marathon after beating Stamford/Jefferson.

Schenevus took care of Morris and will head to Odessa-Montour, with O-M moving past Edmeston.

South Kortright will remain home after their win over Windham-Ashlan-Jewett as they will host Hunter-Tannersville, who’s coming off an upset of Roxbury.

And Worcester elminated Gilbertsville-Mount Upton and will now get 2nd-seeded Franklin.