Section IV Class B softball semifinals: Windsor takes down Chenango Forks 6-4

WINDSOR, NY – This one a softball semifinal as #2 Windsor welcomed in #3 Chenango Forks.

Top 1. Grace Cadden with a grounder to 3rd.

She legs it out, and in to score is Brianna Ramstine.

Forks out in front 1-0.

Same inning, that’s lifted out to deep right field by Sarah Nickerson.

Rolls to the fence, and that allows Cadden to come all the way home from 1st. 2-0 Blue Devils.

But, here come the Black Knights.

Hannah Haggerman up, and Hannah Haggerman gone!

A big time shot by Haggerman and she gets Windsor on the board.

It’s 2-1, and the Black Knights just getting going.

It’s Peyton Swartout at the dish.

Up the middle she goes.

That will bring in another run and just like that, we are tied at 2 as Swartout glides into 2nd.

It would be Windsor that goes on to take this one, 6-4.

The Black Knights will get the winner of CV versus SV, which was delayed until Thursday.