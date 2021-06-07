Section IV Class B softball quarterfinals: Chenango Valley tops Oneonta 9-4

BINGHAMTON, NY – Chenango Valley, taking on the 8-seed, Oneonta.

Top 1, runner on for Oneonta’s Jenna Gaisford.

She shoots one into left.

Scoring with ease is Macky Catan. 1-0 Yellowjackets.

CV trying to answer in the bottom of the inning.

Pitch gets behind the catcher and Maddie Trisket is in standing up.

Warriors tie things at 1.

CV down 2-1 in the 2nd until Mikayla Bucci puts one on the ground.

That’s going to bring home the game-tying run for the 2nd time in the game already.

We’re now knotted at 2.

Next batter, Kenna Abell drops down a beautiful bunt.

The Jackets elect to get the out at first, allowing Emma Farr-Giblin to score, and the Warriors lead for the first time.

The runs would keep coming for the Warriors, and they’d eventually stop the Jackets as CV wins 9-4.

They advance to the Class B semis against Susquehanna Valley, who beat Owego 10-9.