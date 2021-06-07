Section IV Class B softball quarterfinals: Chenango Forks dominates Dryden 21-0

BINGHAMTON, NY- The 3rd-seeded Chenango Forks Blue Devils and the 6th-seeded Dryden Lions.

4th inning and Forks already up 16-0 at this point.

Michelle Boyle able to put the ball in play.

Nice catch in right.

But, it allows Alexis Scott to come in to score. Forks goes up 17-0.

Little later, Grace Cadden at the dish.

Her chopper gets through and into left.

Rounding 3rd and scoring is Brianna Ramstine.

And the lead for the Blue Devils continues to inflate.

Behind a big time offensive outburst, Chenango Forks is moving on to the Class B semifinals as they win, 21-0.

Forks will take on Windsor in the B semis Wednesday at 5.