Section IV Class B Girls Soccer Semifinals: Chenango Valley defeats Waverly 5-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – Class B girls semifinals. Chenango Valley hosting Waverly.

1st half. Aubrey Marroquinn moving left.

Able to fire off a good shot.

But, Waverly’s Lea Cole, sound positioning to make the stop.

But, you can’t keep Marroquinn down for long.

Moments later, a perfectly-timed run, gets in all alone, and beats Cole with a shot right off her toe that goes in far side. Warriors strike first. 1-0.

Little later, Skylar Schaefer over to Marroquinn.

One touch and the chip shot goes right under the crossbar for the goal. Make it a 2-0 CV ball game.

And then why not net a 1st half hat trick in the semis?

Marroquinn with an absolute beaut for her 3rd of the game. 3-0 CV at the half.

Behind 4 from Marroquinn, CV goes on to win this one, 5-0.

The Warriors advance to the Class B section championship game to face Owego, who beat Oneonta, 3-2 to advance.

That will be Saturday at 3 at Owego Free Academy.

