Section IV Class A softball semifinals: Union-Endicott stuns Vestal 5-4

VESTAL, NY – After a downpour, the Golden Bears hosting Union-Endicott in the Class A semis.

Runner on 3rd here in the 1st.

That pitch gets away and to the back stop.

In to score is Kendall Brady and Vestal out in front, 1-0.

Moving ahead to the 4th now.

Two on for Faith Smith and she drills one to the right-center field gap.

That’s going to bring in Maddie Danlin and Kaylen Smith.

Vestal padding the lead as they go up 3-0.

Golden Bears got some outstanding defensive plays as well.

Little blooper out to right.

But, Kelsey Brady says no problem.

She drops down to make the rolling grab.

Then, similar hit to left.

You can’t see Kendall Brady until she comes swooping in to make an incredible diving catch.

What a play by the Vestal centerfielder.

However, the Bears would only muster one more run off Tiger pitching and the U-E bats would come to life.

It took extra innings, but the Tigers stun the Golden Bears, 5-4, and advance to the Class A final.