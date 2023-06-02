BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The regional round of the New York State tournaments will take place on Saturday with many local teams competing.

The winners will advance to the state semifinals.

Below is the schedule for section IV teams competing in the regionals on Saturday.

Baseball:

Class AA – Elmira vs Ketcham played at John Jay-Cross River at 2:30 p.m.

Class B – Skaneateles vs Lansing played at Mirabito Stadium at 10 a.m.

Class C – Little Falls vs Schuyler Storm at Mirabito Stadium at 1 p.m.

Class D – Deposit-Hancock vs Oriskany played at Onondaga Community College at 12 p.m.

Softball:

Class A – Ursuline vs Maine-Endwell played at Union-Endicott at 2:30 p.m.

Class B – Windsor vs Chittenango played at Carrier Park at 5:30 p.m.

Class D – Deposit-Hancock vs Eldred played at Monroe-Woodbury at 4 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse:

Class A – Corning vs Baldwinsville played at Cicero-North Syracuse at 12:30 p.m.

Class B – Vestal vs West Genesee played at West Genesee at 12:30 p.m.

Class C – Maine-Endwell vs Jamesville-DeWitt played at Cicero-North Syracuse at 3 p.m.