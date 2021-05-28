Section IV championship tournaments for baseball and softball planned for June

Earlier today, Section IV announced that baseball and softball are preparing to hold section championship tournaments in June.

Both sports will hold seeding meetings on June 5 to determine which teams are playing and where.

Softball begins on June 7 with Classes B, C, and D quarterfinals. Double-A and A hold their semifinals a day later.

Play will then continue the rest of the week, alternating between those 2 class groupings until the final championship games wrap up that Friday.

As for baseball, B, C, and D, quarters start on June 8.

All 5 classes will then play semifinal games on that Thursday, and all championship games will be held that Saturday.

All games, for both sports, will be hosted by the higher seed.

As of now, there has been no mention of whether there will be sectionals for boys and girls lacrosse.

The only other sport that has announced sectional play is boys golf, with only Classes C and D competing this spring, and A and B deferring to the fall.