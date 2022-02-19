ENDWELL, NY – The Section IV boy’s swimming championships were held earlier at Maine-Endwell High School, with the host Spartans searching for their 12th-consecutive section title.

And they did just that as the Spartans posted a team score of 566 points, easily holding off 2nd place Waverly’s 285 points.

As far as individual events, Maine-Endwell had 2 individual winners as Billy Gorman won the 200 meter free and Conner Steele took 1st in the 500 free.

They also won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.

Chenango Valley’s Tyler Schultz won 2 races as he took the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:57.65, a state cut time and pool record.

He then did the same thing in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.14.

Waverly had a great meet as well, with Jerrell Sackett also hitting a state cut time as he won the 50 free in a time of 21.83.

Sackett also came out on top in the 100 free.

Waverly also won the 100 butterfly thanks to Kaden Wheeler, William Oscar won the 100 backstroke, and they took the 200 freestyle relay as well.

You can see all the results at http://Section4Swim.com.