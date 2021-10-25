Section IV boys soccer playoffs schedule for Tuesday, October 26

We take a look at what Tuesday has to offer.
Several boys soccer games with trips to the section title game Saturday on the line.
In Class B, the top-seeded Chenango Valley Warriors will welcome in 4th-seeded Spencer-Van Etten/Candor. That will be at 3:30 PM at CV.
Then, at 6, the other B semifinal game.
#2 Owego welcomes in #6 Chenango Forks, who knocked off the 3-seed, Oneonta, to get here.
In Class C, #2 Greene will take on #3 Trumansburg. That’s at 3:30 PM at Greene.
In the other semi, #4 Newfield faces #1 Lansing. That will be at Ithaca High School at 7 PM.
And in Class D, both games will be at Oneonta’s Wright National Soccer Complex.
At 3 PM, 6-seed Milford/Laurens plays 2-seed South Kortright.
Then, at 3:15 PM, top-seeded Marathon battles 4th-seeded Cherry Valley-Springfield.