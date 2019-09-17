Section IV boy’s high school soccer rankings, 9/16/19

Now, let’s check out the initial New York State boy’s soccer rankings for the 2019 season.

Beginning in Class Double-A, Elmira comes in at 16.

Three spots back is Ithaca at 19.

In Class A, only Maine-Endwell in the rankings.

The Spartans are number 12.

To Class B, and our first team inside the top 10.

Oneonta sits at #8.

Meanwhile, Chenango Valley is #16.

In Class C, the defending state champs, Lansing, are atop the rankings.

The only other squad in this class is Greene at 11.

Finally, in Class D, four Section IV teams getting selections.

Marathon is #2.

South Kortright is six.

Margaretville rounds out the top 10, with Laurens capping things off at 16.