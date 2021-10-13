Section IV boys high school soccer rankings, 10/13/21

Let’s check on the latest New York state rankings for boys soccer.
No Section IV teams ranked in Class Double-A.
But, Maine-Endwell remains 2nd in Class A.
The Spartans sporting a perfect record through the regular season.
Only one team ranked in Class B as well, and that’s Chenango Valley at 5.
The Warriors move up one spot this week and are also perfect through the regular season.
11-1 Lansing is back on top of Class C, moving from 3rd to 1st this week.
Trumansburg moved a place from 16th to 15th, and Greene is up to 19th from 20th a week ago.
And finally, in Class D, Margaretville stays put a #7.
Also staying place are South Kortright at 10, and Marathon at 15.