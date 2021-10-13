Section IV boys high school soccer rankings, 10/13/21

Let’s check on the latest New York state rankings for boys soccer.

No Section IV teams ranked in Class Double-A.

But, Maine-Endwell remains 2nd in Class A.

The Spartans sporting a perfect record through the regular season.

Only one team ranked in Class B as well, and that’s Chenango Valley at 5.

The Warriors move up one spot this week and are also perfect through the regular season.

11-1 Lansing is back on top of Class C, moving from 3rd to 1st this week.

Trumansburg moved a place from 16th to 15th, and Greene is up to 19th from 20th a week ago.

And finally, in Class D, Margaretville stays put a #7.

Also staying place are South Kortright at 10, and Marathon at 15.