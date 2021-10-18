Section IV boys high school soccer playoffs schedule for Tuesday, October 19

Section playoff season is right around the corner for football.
However, for other sports, it’s already here.
The first section tournament gets underway on Tuesday in boys soccer.
Several games covering 3 different classes.
All the higher seeds will host.
In Class B, 8th-seeded Susquehanna Valley will host 9th-seeded Waverly at 5 PM.
To Class C, 3 games kicking off at 3:30 PM.
The 5 seed, Bainbridge-Guilford, will play host to the 12 seed, Union Spring/Port Byron.
11th-seeded Sidney will head to 6th-seeded Southern Cayuga.
And 10th-seeded Newark Valley is on the road to face 7th-seeded Franklin/Unatego.
Then, at 5, the 8 seed, Seton Catholic Central, welcomes in the 9 seed, Afton/Harpursville.
And in Class D, all 3 games starting at 3:30 PM.
In the 8-9 match-up, Worcester will host Hunter-Tannersville.
6th-seeded Milford/Laurens will take on 11th-seeded Edmeston.
And 10-seed Charlotte Valley hits the road to face 7-seed Schenevus.