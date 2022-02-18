The excitement is building as we get closer to the start of the 2022 Section IV basketball playoffs.

This will be the first section tournament for boys and girls basketball since March of 2020.

After holding their committee meeting on Wednesday night, Section IV released the tournament brackets a day later.

Here’s a look at the match-ups.

These are only the first round games, which depending on the class, can mean the winners advance to either the quarterfinals, or in some cases, the section championship.

For the boys, all of these games are scheduled for 6 PM with the higher seed hosting.

In Class Double-A, Binghamton hosts Ithaca next Wednesday for a trip to the semifinals.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell welcomes in Johnson City on February 26, with the winner advancing to face Union-Endicott in the finals.

In Class B, Norwich heads to Windsor next Wednesday with the winner getting Seton in the quarters.

To Class C, all games are next Wednesday. Tioga takes on Elmira Notre Dame. Delhi hosts Groton.

Harpursville faces Newfield.

Walton plays Unatego. Union Springs heads to Lansing. And Bainbridge-Guilford battles Candor.

Finally, Class D, and still every game is next Wednesday.

Milford welcomes in Richfield Springs. Gilboa-Conesville faces Franklin.

Odessa-Montour gets Charlotte Valley. Marathon plays Jefferson/Stamford. And Gilbertsville-Mount Upton takes on Edmeston.

To the girls side. In Class A, both semifinal games next Thursday at 6.

Maine-Endwell hosts Union-Endicott while Johnson City takes on Vestal.

In Class B, 4 games next Thursday, with 3 of them starting at 6. Norwich hosts Whitney Point. Seton heads to Waverly. And Susquehanna Valley faces Oneonta.

One game at 5:30 and that’s Chenango Valley taking on Chenango Forks.

To Class C, 5 games next Tuesday at 6. Southern Cayuga against Elmira Notre Dame. Harpursville heads to Edison.

Sidney squares off with Unatego. Oxford battles Moravia. And Greene hosts Spencer-Van Etten.

Finally, in Class D, 6 games starting at 6 next Tuesday. Cherry Valley-Springfield taking on Stamford/Jefferson. Morris is at Schenevus.

Odessa-Montour takes on Edmeston. South Kortright hosts Windham-Ashland-Jewett.

Hunter-Tannersville heads to Roxbury. And Worcester welcomes in Gilbertsville-Mount Upton.

I know that was a lot to take in, but that’s why we have the full schedule up on our website, http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.

You can go there and we’ll be updating it as the tournaments progress as well.