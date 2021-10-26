Section IV boys and girls soccer, field hockey playoff schedules for Wednesday, October 27

The heavy rain that swept through the area on Tuesday washed out all the Section IV tournament games that were scheduled.

All those games got pushed back a day, adding on to an already busy slate for Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the changes.

In the boys soccer playoffs, these are all games that got moved to Wednesday.

One of the Class B semifinals, top-seeded Chenango Valley will host 4-seed Spencer-Van Etten/Candor at 5:30 PM at Warrior Stadium.

In the other semifinal, 6-seed Chenango Forks faces 2-seed Owego at 6 PM.

To Class C #3 Trumansburg travels to #2 Greene at 3:30 PM.

In the late game, #1 Lansing takes on #4 Newfield. That will be played at 7 PM at Ithaca High School.

Now to girls soccer.

Starting with Class B. Top-seeded Chenango Valley will play host to 4th-seeded Waverly at 3:30 PM at CV’s Multi-Purpose Field.

Then, over at Owego Free Academy, the 2nd-seeded Indians welcome in the 3-seed, Oneonta, at 3:30 PM.

Class C, and #1 Elmira Notre Dame hosts #5 Oxford at 3:30 PM.

Then, at 5, #2 Lansing squares off with #3 Unatego. That will be played at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

And in Class D, both games will be played in Oneonta at the Wright National Soccer Complex.

At 3, #1 Marathon battles #4 Franklin.

Then, at 3:15 PM, #2 Schenevus and #3 Odessa-Montour get underway.

And to top it all off, we even have some playoff field hockey Wednesday as well.

Both games to determine who will play for the Class C section championship on Friday.

In one semifinal, #2 Sidney will host #3 Greene. That begins at 4:30 PM.

In the other match-up, #1 Whitney Point will take on #4 Windsor.

This is the only game that saw both a time and venue change as the Eagles and Black Knights will now get underway at 6 PM at Windsor High School.