Section IV boys and girls high school soccer state rankings, 11/16/21

To soccer, where both rankings are final with state championships having wrapped up this past weekend.

For boys, in Class Double-A, Corning finishes 12th. Maine-Endwell is 8th and Vestal is 20th in Class A.

Owego ends up 8th and Chenango Valley 20th in Class B.

In Class C, Greene finishes 6th, Lansing 14th, Trumansburg 17th, and Newfield 19th.

And in Class D, South Kortright is 4th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 15th, and Marathon is 16th.

In girls soccer, Elmira caps off their year at 24.

Vestal finishes 15th, while Maine-Endwell is 22nd in Class A.

To Class B and Chenango Valley ends the year 6th, while Owego is 15th, and Oneonta is 23rd.

Five teams in Class C finished the season ranked.

Elmira Notre Dame at 5, Lansing at 10, Unatego 15, Oxford 21, and Delhi 22.

Same scenario in Class D as Schenevus finished 4th, Franklin 11th, Roxbury 16th, Marathon 19th, and Milford 20th.