Section IV boys and girls high school soccer rankings, 11/3/21

To boys soccer. The asterisk you see is to denote the Section IV champions.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 11th.

Class A has the top-ranked team in Maine-Endwell. Vestal is 20th.

Class B now, and Owego is 7th while Chenango Valley is 20th.

In Class C, Greene is 5th.

Lansing drops down to 14th from #1.

Trumansburg is 17th, and Newfield is 19th.

And in Class D, South Kortright is 5th, Cherry Valley-Springfield is 15th, and Marathon is 16th.

In girls soccer, Elmira is 13th in Double-A.

In Class A, Vestal is 19th while Maine-Endwell is 24th.

Class B has Chenango Valley 4th, Owego 18th, and Oneonta 23rd.

Elmira Notre Dame is 4th in Class C.

Lansing is 12th, Unatego 14th, Oxford 21st, and Delhi 22nd.

And in Class D, Schenevus is #1, Franklin 12, Roxbury 14, Marathon 19, and Milford 20.