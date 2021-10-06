Section IV boys and girls high school soccer rankings, 10/6/21

Here’s the rundown on the latest New York state rankings.

No Section IV teams ranked in Classes Double-A or A.

However, in Class B, Chenango Valley remains 3rd this week, and still unbeaten.

Meanwhile, Owego and Waverly are tied for the 20th spot.

In Class C, Unatego is 3rd this week, same as last. However, joining the rankings this week are Lansing at 8 and Elmira Notre Dame at 13.

And in Class D, Schenevus is still the 2nd-ranked squad.

Marathon is new to the ranks this week as they are 6th.

Right behind them is Franklin at 7, who moves back a spot this week.

Also taking a step back this week are both Roxbury and Milford, who are now 15th and 16th respectively.

And now to the boys rankings.

Maine-Endwell continues their dominant season as the undefeated Spartans remain 2nd in Class A.

To Class B, and Chenango Valley continues it’s ascent as well, moving up to the 6 spot this week.

In Class C, Lansing falls back two spots to 3rd after suffering their 1st loss of the season last week.

Trumansburg fell back one spot this week to 16th, and Greene drops down two spots to 20th.

Lastly, Class D, Margaretville remains 7th this week.

Also remaining in their same spot is South Kortright at 10.

And Marathon has entered the rankings at 15.