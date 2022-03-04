We have finally hit basketball section championship weekend.

While Class Double-A crowned their champions tonight, starting tomorrow, all other classes will battle for the title of Section IV champion.

Let’s check out the schedules.

First, for the boys, the Class A and B championship games will be held Sunday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Class A title game tips off at 2 with Maine-Endwell facing Union-Endicott.

Then, at 6, Owego takes on Seton Catholic Central.

Tomorrow, we have the Class C and D finals.

At 2, Newfield and Moravia battle for the C championship at SUNY Cortland.

And at 4, it’s Richfield Springs and South Kortright at SUNY Delhi for the Class D title.

To the girl’s brackets. Same as the guys, Classes A and B play Sunday at the arena.

The day starts at noon with the A final. Johnson City taking on Maine-Endwell.

At 4, the Class B champion will be crowned as Chenango Valley squares off with Norwich.

Tomorrow at noon, the Class C champion will be decided when Delhi meets Newark Valley at SUNY Cortland.

Also tomorrow, the only 1-2 championship game as 2nd-seeded Franklin battles top-seeded Marathon.

That one is at 2 at SUNY Delhi.

You can find all the schedules at our website Binghamton Homepage dot com.