Section IV baseball tournament: Susquehanna Valley, Trumansburg and South Kortright prevail as section champions

In the Class B championship game, 3rd-seeded Susquehanna Valley piled on against 8th seeded Greene/Oxford, with the Sabers winning 9-2.

That makes it back-to-back Class B titles for SV as they won last time around in 2019.

To Class C where Trumansburg came through with a walk-off 4-3 win over Lansing.

That gave the Blue Raiders their first section championship victory since 1999.

And in Class D, South Kortright showed why they were the top seed in the tournament as they trounced Edmeston, 13-0.

That win makes it 2-consecutive Class D titles for the Rams.