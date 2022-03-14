The New York State basketball tournaments worked their way down to the semifinal round over the weekend on both the boys and girls side.

10 classes between the two and all of them are now down to their final 4.

On the boys side, they’re looking for a basketball state champion for the 1st time since 2017, and for the girls, since 2018.

Let’s see which Section IV teams were able to keep those hopes alive and advance, and which ones were sent home.

As far as the latter goes, there weren’t many in that category.

However, among them was the Corning boys as they were ousted from the Class Double-A tournament following a 77-48 loss to Mount Vernon in the quarterfinals.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell was also eliminated as they fell to Poughkeepsie 52-37. The Pioneers are the reigning Class A state champs from 2019.

However, the winning begins here for Section IV. In Class B, Seton Catholic Central outlasted Chittenango at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena yesterday by a final of 69-65.

Next up for the Saints, they’ll take on Friends Academy from Section 8. That will be Saturday at 12:30 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

To Class C and Newfield advanced to the final four as they beat West Canada Valley, 75-62.

The Trojans next opponent will be Section 11’s Pierson. They’ll meet Friday afternoon at 1 in Glens Falls as well.

And in Class D, South Kortright moved past Chapel Field Christian 68-52 to punch their ticket to the semifinals.

The Rams will battle Heuvelton from Section 10 Friday morning at 9:30 in Glens Falls.

Now to the girls brackets, and many Section IV teams still alive here as well.

In Class Double-A, Corning held on to take out Warwick, 54-52.

For their efforts, the Hawks will take on Bishop Kearney of Section 5 Friday at 1:30 at Hudson Valley Community College.

In Class B, Norwich’s terrific season came to an end at the hands of Section 3’s General Brown.

The Purple Tornado fell to the Lions, 72-52 inside the arena yesterday.

To Class C, and #1 Newark Valley kept it’s hopes for a state championship alive as they ran right past Waterville of Section 3, 55-30.

The Cardinals head to the semifinals to take on Duanesburg of Section 2. Tip off for that one comes on Saturday morning at 10:45 at Hudson Valley CC.

And lastly, in Class D, Franklin absolutely demolished Section 11’s Smithtown Christian in the quarterfinals, 61-15.

The Purple Devils are on to the final four and will take on Sherman from out in Section 6.

Those two will play for a trip to the finals on Friday evening at 6:15, also at Hudson Valley CC.

You can find the schedules for all the games I mentioned, as well as when the championship games would be should they advance, on our website, Binghamton Homepage dot com.