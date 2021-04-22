Section finals qualifying was on the line in girls swimming and diving as the Spartans hosted the Wildcats

ENDWELL, NY – Over at Maine-Endwell High School, the Spartans met up with the Johnson City Wildcats to see who will qualify for the section finals.

First race of the day was the 200 medley relay, which the Spartans were able to win with a team of Aleah Nale, Maria Pignatelli, Ashley Morgus, and Leah Krise, with a time of 1:54.26, a solid 32 seconds ahead of the 2nd place Johnson City team.

After that, Grace Ciaravino won the 200 free with a time of 2:13.09.

We had two heats for the 50 free, and both races went to M-E swimmers as Leah Krise and Ashley Morgus both dominated in lane 4.

The 100 Butterfly saw Aleah Nale win with a time of 1:06.37.

But, what a day for Maria Pignatelli.

Not only was she a part of the winning 200 medley relay group, but she also won the 200 IM event, and set a new school and pool record later on in the 100 yard free with a time of :53.09.

In total, M-E had 4 girls qualify for the section finals in the 200 free and IM, 100 fly, back, and breaststrokes, 3 in the 50, 100, and 500 free, and 2 relay teams.