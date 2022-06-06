BINGHAMTON, NY – The beginning of June brings state playoffs on the diamond.

Plenty of Section four teams in action this past weekend so let’s get right into it.

Maine-Endwell punched their ticket to the Class A state semi final next weekend with a 4-2 win over Somers this past Saturday.

The Spartans were led by strong starting pitching from Bryant Carpenter, who tossed six innings allowing just one earned run on four hits.

Maine-Endwell will not be the only Section four team in the state semi finals as Deposit-Hancock also won their regional final on Saturday, besting Morrisville-Eaton 4-1.

It was strong pitching that led to the win in this one as well, Deposit-Hancock’s Caden Fortunato threw a two hitter, striking out 15.

He also contributed at the dish going two for three with two doubles and two RBI.

So what does this mean, it means the season goes on with the state semi finals taking place this Friday right here in the Binghamton area.

For Maine- Endwell, it will be a matchup against Averill Park from Section two in the Class A game taking place at Union-Endicott High School at 1 p.m.

While Deposit-Hancock will face off with Section seven’s Crown Point at SUNY Broome in the Class D game at 2 p.m.