BINGHAMTON, NY – Four teams represented section four over the weekend in the state regionals.



Starting in Class A, Vestal put on a show defeating Tappan Zee by a score of 9-1.

In Class B action Friday afternoon, Chenango Valley won a 10 inning thriller over Marcellus by a score of 4-1 walking it off in the bottom of the tenth.



On to Class C action, Greene continued their dominant season, beating Sandy Creek 6-0.

Olivia Kennedy tossed a one-hitter in the contest.

Finally in Class D, Deposit-Hancock added another team into the state semi-final bringing down Eldred by a score of 12-4.



Now onto this weekend’s schedule, all games will take place Saturday at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.

Vestal takes on Section two’s Troy in a Class A game.

In Class B, Chenango Valley takes on Marlboro Central from Section nine.



Moving on to Class C, Greene will square off with another Section nine team in SS Seward from Florida, New York and to round things out, Deposit-Hancock takes on Scio Central/Friendship from section five in Class D action.