BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Section 4 playoffs continued in Field Hockey on Tuesday with the semifinal games being played.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell rallied with 3 unanswered goals to beat Greene 3-2.

The Spartans will face Windsor on Saturday in the championship game.

In Class B, Afton/Harpursville beat Owego 6-0 to advance.

The Knights will face the reigning state champions, Vestal, on Saturday in the Section title game.

In Class C, Whitney Point beat Deposit-Hancock 6-0 while Marathon beat Moravia 1-0.

Whitney Point and Marathon will play in the final on Saturday.

All 3 Section 4 title games will be played at Tioga on Saturday.