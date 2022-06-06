BINGHAMTON, NY – Section four saw two teams take the field in state regional action this past Saturday.

In Class C, Johnson City fell by a final score of 13-5 to Fulton who hail from up north in Section three.

It was a dominant first half from Fulton, who led by a score of 9-0 at halftime.

Johnson City did make a push in the second frame outscoring Fulton 5-4 in the second half.

On the day, Shelby Pepper led Johnson City scoring with two goals.

Meanwhile, Whitney Point also fell in the Class D regional final to a section three opponent as well, in this case it was Skaneateles downing Whitney Point with a final score in that one of 17-7.

The storyline was the opposite from the Class C game, as Whitney Point held their own in the first half as they only trailed 5-4 with seven minutes to play before the break but it was all Skaneateles from there.

The Lakers went on to outscore Whitney Point 12-3 the rest of the way, being led by Kathryn Morrissey who scored five goals in the contest.