BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Section 4 is home to some of the best high school football teams in the state, last year, 3 teams reached the state finals with 2 winning championships.

The strong efforts from our area were recognized last week when Max Preps revealed their 20 most dominant teams in New York State over the last decade with 3 section 4 teams making the list.

At the top was Chenango Forks who was ranked number 1 in the state, with 4 state championships in 6 appearances, the last decade has seen the Blue Devils win a lot.

Maine-Endwell also made the rankings at number 4.

The Spartans have 4 titles also during this time, including championships in the last 2 seasons, even an undefeated record in 2022.

The final team from our area is Tioga at 12.

The Tigers have been the best team in Class D for the state for 2 seasons now.

Back-to-back championships and Tioga have not lost a game since the Spring season of 2021.