SeaWolves take care of Rumble Ponies 5-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Over to Rumbletown as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves wrapped up their four-game series Thursday.

Early on, a rocket up the middle.

Andres Gimenez comes diving to try and stop it.

Great effort but can’t get it done.

However, he does end up blowing out his belt, and Mike Paez, being a great teammate and hooking him up with his own.

The new belt must have worked because look at this play.

This time, Gimenez gets to the ball and great reaction off the base and fires it to first for the out.

A lot of defense early.

But, in the 4th, the Erie offense broke through. Josh Lester going the opposite way, tucks it into the left field corner.

In comes Kody Eaves and then Cam Gibson.

SeaWolves up 2-0.

Later that inning, Sergio Alcantara shoots the left-center gap.

Cruising on home is Lester.

Now, 3-0 Erie.

The two teams added a few more before the final out.

But, Erie wins it, 5-1.

Afterwards, the Ponies packed the bus and hit the road as they’ll open up a three-game set over the weekend in Akron against the RubberDucks.