SeaWolves sink Rumble Ponies 5-1

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been rolling as of late. Going into Tuesday, they were winners of seven of their last 10 games.

After the Reading Fightin Phils lost Monday evening, the Ponies found themselves only 3.5 games behind Reading for first place in the Eastern Division.

On Tuesday, Binghamton welcomed in the top team from the West to kick off a four-game series.

The Ponies won the first six games against the Erie SeaWolves this season.

However, Erie has flipped the script, as they’ve won the last six meetings.

After Erie scored on a sacrifice fly in the top of the 1st, Ponies looking to answer.

Patrick Mazeika shoots one into left-center.

Scoring with ease is Jason Krizan.

We’re all knotted up at one.

That score held until the top of the 6th.

Cam Gibson up with the bases loaded, and they’re not loaded any more.

A grand slam off the top of the Ponies batting tunnel.

That gives the SeaWolves a 5-1 lead.

Kyle Funkhouser, best name around.

He was outstanding in this one, tossing six innings, allowing only one run and striking out 10.

Make it seven straight wins in the series for Erie as they take this one, 5-1.

The Ponies and SeaWolves take to the diamond again Wednesday for a doubleheader.

Game one is set to begin at 5:35 pm.