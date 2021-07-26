SeaWolves defeat Rumble Ponies 9-6

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves wrapped up their 6-game set on Sunday, with the Ponies hoping to pick up the series win.

After his best performance at the Double-A level Saturday, Brett Baty was given the day off so the Ponies would have to do so without his hot bat.

A Christmas in July celebration at Mirabito Stadium Sunday, complete with a visit from Rowdy Claus and some terrific player graphics.

In case you’re wondering, only 153 days until the real thing so better get shopping.

Ponies looking to give fans the gift of a win, but Brady Policelli says not if I have anything to say about it.

Flying in like Santa’s sleigh to make the grab.

Ponies half of the 2nd.

Nick Conti up, and Nick Conti gone.

Smashes one that bounces off the top of the batting tunnel over the right field fence.

And just like that, the Ponies lead grew 3 sizes that inning. 3-1 Binghamton.

A quick answer though for Erie. Top 3, runner at 3rd. Ryan Kreidler lifts one out to right.

Catch is made by Wagner Lagrange.

But, hang time is enough for Riley Greene to score with ease.

And speaking of Lagrange, in the bottom of the inning, he goes to deep right field for his 3rd homer of the series.

I think he could pull off that beard if he wanted. Now a 4-2 Ponies lead.

But, Erie was determined to get on the naughty list as they ended up taking this one, 9-6.

Binghamton will hit the road for their next series.

They open up in Hartford against the Yard Goats beginning Tuesday night.

First pitch for that one is at 7:05 PM.