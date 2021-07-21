Seattle Kraken assemble team for the 2021-22 season in Wednesday night’s Expansion Draft

To the National Hockey League where the league’s newly added 32nd team officially has their roster.

The Seattle Kraken held their expansion draft Wednesday night, choosing a player from each current NHL roster, except for the Vegas Golden Knights, in order to assemble their own.

There were plenty of big names available heading into the draft, and the Kraken chose to ignore a good chunk of them.

Mostly due to their cap hits.

Here’s who they did choose though.

As far as forwards, Seattle took some talent in guys like Yanni Gourde, Jordan Eberle, and Joonas Donskoi.

Also, two former Binghamton Devils made their way to Seattle in Nathan Bastian and John Quenneville.

As far as the back end, the Kraken took defensemen Jamie Oleksiak, Vince Dunn, Mark Giordano and Haydn Fleury, as well as likely starting goaltender Vitek Vanacek.

It was also announced Wednesday that the Kraken’s first-ever game will be on the road on October 18th against the team that just joined the league before them in 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Kraken will then host their first home game in Seattle on October 23rd against the team that has already been pitted as their natural rival, the Vancouver Canucks.

Oh, and the Kraken also hold the #2 overall pick in Friday night’s amateur draft.