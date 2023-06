BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies beat the Hartford Yard Goats 3-0 to open up the second half of the Eastern League season.

Christian Scott continued to dominate at the double-A level, throwing 7 scoreless innings, allowing just 2 hits, 2 walks while striking out 6.

Through 3 starts, Scott is 3-0 with a 1.37 ERA.

Both sides showcased their defensive skill with a number of web gems.

