BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Last Tuesday, Max Scherzer threw 65 pitches in a rehab start at Mirabito Stadium. His final stat line was 3 hits, 2 runs, and 6 strikeouts across 3 1/3 innings. After the game, Scherzer expressed his eagerness to rejoin the New York Mets. He said, “I want to get out there so bad I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony.”

Well, it looks like Scherzer will have to be a Rumble Pony one more time.

Tomorrow, he will make a second rehab start with AA Binghamton as they face the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, Connecticut.

A record-setting crowd of 7,491 showed up to Mirabito Stadium to watch Scherzer pitch in his first rehab start, this time Hartford fans will look to bring the same amount of energy to the ballpark.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. You can watch the game on MiLB.TV or listen the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.