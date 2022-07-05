CINCINNATI, OH – After making 2 rehab starts with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer finally made his return to the big leagues Tuesday night.

The Mets visited the Cincinnati Reds and Scherzer got the start on the mound, his first MLB appearance since suffering an oblique injury back in May.

The righty threw a dominant 6 innings, allowing just 2 hits and 0 runs while striking out 11 and walking 0 as well.

Scherzer does not get a decision in the contest because the score was tied at 0-0 when he exited the ball game.