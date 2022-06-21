BINGHAMTON, NY – The biggest name to play in Mirabito Stadium in some time, Max Scherzer, took the mound Tuesday night for the Rumble Ponies in a rehab start.

Scherzer went 3.1 innings, allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs, 1 walk on 6 strikeouts in Binghamton’s 7-6 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils.

The 3 time all-star began his night striking out 3 out of the first 4 batters he faced, then struck out 1 batter in each of the next 3 innings.

The troubles began for Scherzer in the third inning allowing back-to-back doubles to Kevin Vicuna and Vito Friscia that drove in a run.

Jhailyn Ortiz then drove one over the left-center field fence to end Scherzer’s outing.

Scherzer left to a standing ovation at Mirabito Stadium after an outing that he was pleased with.

“Feelin pretty good,” Scherzer said after his outing. “Went out there and accomplished what I thought I was gonna do. Wanted to get 4 ups in, 65 pitches in. You know, was able to step on a few fastballs, I feel like that was a good thing. Was able to throw all my pitches.”

Scherzer also mentioned that the conversation for whether he would rejoin the major league club again would happen tomorrow after seeing how his body responds.

Scherzer added that the biggest thing that came out of his rehab start was that he was healthy.