BINGHAMTON, NY – Wednesday was the last day of school across the area for the holiday break, with kids out now until early January.

Those were some of the best days when I was a kid, mostly because it usually involved doing nothing in classes all day except eat junk and watch movies.

For one local student-athlete, this day is one he’ll remember fondly as well but for a much better reason.

In between the JV and Varsity boy’s basketball games, Seton Catholic Central senior Michael Bucko signed his National Letter of Intent to play, not basketball, but golf for St. Bonaventure.

Bucko, a three-time Section IV champion golfer, has qualified for the New York state golf championships every year since he was in the seventh grade.

Bucko says that all the hard work he’s put in over the years has paid off, and is beyond excited to take this next step towards his ultimate goal.

“It’s just incredible. Just all the support from all my family and friends. I’m just so glad that the coach gave me the opportunity to come play for him. It’s just awesome. So awesome. I can’t explain it. I can’t explain it. It’s just, I’ve always wanted, since I was a little kid, to always play golf and go professionally. To this next step, hopefully I can achieve that goal,” he says.

Bucko added that while he’s going to be very focused on golf, he will be studying Business Management once he gets on campus.