Only 4 games on the schedule for tomorrow.

Oneonta is hitting the road to face Section 2’s Mechanicville at 1:30.

Delhi aims to move to 2-0 when they welcome in Walton at 1:30.

The final 1:30 game features the 12th-ranked team in Class D, Harpursville/Afton, hosting Sidney.

The last game of the weekend kicks off tomorrow at 5 when Double-A’s #22 Corning takes on Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9.

That one will be played at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.